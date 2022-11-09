SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Reporting from Today, Check Details Here

SAMS Odisha 2nd Merit List Admissions: SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 Admission reporting begins from today. According to the Phase 2 schedule, the last date for eligible candidates to report to the allotted institution for admissions is November 11, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats as per the second merit list can visit the allotted institutions with the required certificates to complete the admission process.

Those satisfied with the allotment procedure can visit the institution with the required documents for the admission process. Candidates must note that submitting a copy of all the required documents is mandatory in order for the admissions to be completed.

The SAMS Odisha 2nd Merit List is available on the official website of SAMS Odisha. To check the merit list candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps given here. Students can also check the SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Merit List through the link available here.

SAMS Odisha 2nd Merit List - Click Here

Documents required for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions

When reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates need to submit all the required documents along with the admission fee. The list of documents to be submitted during the admission process is given below.

Class 10 and 12 Certificates

Passport Size Photograph (3)

School Leaving Certificate

Conduct Certificate

Migration Certificate

Birth Certificate

Category/ Reservation Certificate

Submitting the documents is a mandatory requirement during the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions. Students are advised to keep ready with them a copy of all certificates

