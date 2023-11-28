NTA SWAYAM Result 2023 Out for January Semester; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
SWAYAM Result 2023 is out now. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in by entering their login credentials. The result has been declared for 103 courses.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 28, 2023 12:16 IST
SWAYAM Result 2023
SWAYAM Result 2023

SWAYAM Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 session. Candidates who took the exams can check out the results on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in by entering the login credentials. The result has been declared for 103 courses.

“Results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 103 courses (all held in CBT mode)-LOT-II as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website,” the exam authority said while issuing a list of courses. Also, the results for the remaining courses and underway and will be announced shortly.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of scores, and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end,” NTA added.

Previously, the NTA SWAYAM result was released for 182 courses on November 16, 2023. The authorities held the exams for a total of 351 papers on October 19, 20, and 21 in six sessions at 102 centres in 77 cities.

SWAYAM Result 2023 Link

CLICK HERE

SWAYAM Result 2023 Highlights

Check out the important information below;

Mode of exam

Paper Count

No. of registered candidates

No of appeared candidates

CBT mode

285

25,856

22,714

Hybrid mode

66

1,073

957

Total

351

26,929

23,671

How to Check SWAYAM Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the January semester result link

Step 3: Submit the email ID and DOB

Step 4: NTA SWAYAM result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

