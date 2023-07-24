Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling dates 2023 releases for round 1, MBBS/BDS choice-filling from July 25

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the state NEET UG counselling schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes in Tamil Nadu. As per the dates announced, the TN NEET UG choice-filling and locking process will begin tomorrow, July 25. Candidates can fill in their choices online at tnmedicalselection.net. The last date for registration, payment, and choice-filling is July 31, 2023.

DMER advised candidates to check their choices and the order of preferences before locking as they will not be able to edit the choices later. Moreover, if a candidate does not lock their choices themselves before the last date, their choices will be automatically locked. The directorate further informed that for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling round 2, candidates will not be allowed to take admission in a category in which they have not opted in round 1.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the schedule for TN NEET UG counselling round 1:

Events Dates Registration/Payment and Choice Filling & Locking July 25, 2023 Last date for TN NEET UG registration, choice filling and locking July 31, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment August 1 to 8, 2023 Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment result August 3, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order August 4 to 8, 2023 Last Date of Joining August 8, 2023

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Process

Explaining the choice-filling process, DMER states, “For example, if a candidate has applied for both Government and management quota he will have choices for both Government as well as Management quota. The candidates are encouraged to analyse all the choices available and fill their choices in order of their preference.”

Once seats are allotted, candidates have to download the allotment order and report to the colleges with the required documents, the verification of documents will be done in the colleges only. They will also have to produce a self-declaration form that their admission will be cancelled if any discrepancies are found during the admission process.

TN NEET UG Counselling Fees 2023

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for the government quota and Rs 1,000 for the management quota. Students will also have to submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financed colleges and state private universities and Rs 1 lakh for the management quota seats.

Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here