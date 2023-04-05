Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE) will start the Class 10th exams tomorrow i.e. April 6, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam for Part 1 language papers from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. Students who are going to appear for the exam must carry the TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2023 must follow the exam day guidelines in the examination hall. Those who fail to adhere to the protocols will be debarred from giving the examination. As per the TN 10th public exam timetable 2023, the exams will conclude on April 20, 2023, with social science paper. Students can check out the entire schedule here.

Tamil Nadu 10th Hall Ticket (for private students)- Direct Link (Available Now)

Tamil Nadu 10th Exam Timetable 2023

Particulars Dates Part-I Language April 6, 2023 Part-II English April 10, 2023 Part-III Mathematics April 13, 2023 Part-IV Optional Language April 15, 2023 Part-III Science April 17, 2023 Part-III Social Science April 20, 2023

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students who are going to appear in the class 10th exams are required to follow the exam day guidelines. They can check out the list of important protocols here

Students are required to carry their hall ticket along with a valid ID proof- aadhar card, license, passport, etc

Students must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam commences

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic items i.e. smart watches, calculators, etc

Students must wear the school uniform for appearing in class Tamil Nadu SSLC Board EXAM 2023

He/she cannot leave the exam hall before the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator

Students who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination

