TANCET MBA 2023 Tentative Seat Allotment Result Out, Confirm Allotment by August 3

TANCET MBA Tentative Allotment 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the tentative allotment for TANCET MBA admissions. Students who have applied for the MBA allotment process can check their tentative allotment results on the official TANCET counselling website.

According to the official notification released, the TANCET tentative allotment has been released for all eligible MBA candidates. Candidates can login and confirm their allotment on or before August 3, 2023, 5 pm. It must also be noted that if a candidate fails to confirm their allotment it will be cancelled.

The login window for students to check their TANCET tentative allotment is available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. A direct link to the login window is also available below.

TANCET MBA 2023 Tentative Allotment Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check TANCET 2023 MBA Tentative Allotment

TANCET 2023 tentative allotment result is not available on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the same through the link available. Candidates can also log in through the window given and download their allotment order.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the MBA admission link

Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the email id and password

Step 4: The tentative allotment link will be available

Step 5: Download the tentative allotment list and the allotment order for further reference

After candidates confirm their allotment, the TANCET 2023 provisional allotment list will be released. Those allotted seats in the provisional allotment list will be able to download their allotment order through the login link.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023, Overall Pass Percentage at 47.50, Verification From August 3