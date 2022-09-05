Teachers Day 2022: PM Modi Announces Setting up of 14,500 'PM Shri' Schools Across India

Teachers Day Gift - PM Shri Schools Announced: On the occasion of Teachers Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced setting up of 14,500 'PM Shri' Schools Across India. As part of the government initiative, new schools will be setup and several exiting schools will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. The key objective of PM Shri Schools is to develop these schools into “model schools" that are in line with the purpose and goals identified in the National Education Policy 2022. The PM Shri School Scheme was formally announced by PM Modi at the NEP Conference held in June 2022.

Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Announcement While Speaking to National Teachers Award Winners

The gift of setting up 14500 PM Shri Schools across the country was shared by Prime Minster Narendra Modi during this interactive session with the winners of National Awards for Teachers. At the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and then went on to address teachers from across the country. During his address, he mentioned that in the recent years, the National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years and setting up of PM Shri Schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India.

About PM Shri Schools

PM SHRI stands for PM ScHools for Rising India and these are being established as a role model for providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment. The schools will be home to students from diverse backgrounds and will cater to multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children. The new schools being established as PM Shri Schools and the old ones being updated, will be equipped with modern infrastructure and will adopt transformational pedagogy which will focus on holistic method of imparting education. These schools will focus on discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. On the infrastructure side, PM Shri Schools will be fitted with latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more, the PM announced.

