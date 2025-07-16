Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Started for MBBS, BDS Courses, Apply at tsmedadm.tsche.in

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private colleges of Telangana. To apply, students need to visit the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to fill the form is July 25, 2025.

KNRUHS will manage the 85% state quota seats. The seats will be given based on students’ NEET UG 2025 marks and state rank. The counselling process includes these steps:

Registering online

Uploading and checking documents

Checking the merit list

Filling choices of colleges

Seat allotment

Going to the college to confirm the seat

Students from OC and BC categories need to pay Rs 4,000 as a counselling fee. For SC and ST students, the fee is Rs 3,200. This fee is non-refundable, which means it will not be returned after payment.