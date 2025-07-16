Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Started for MBBS, BDS Courses, Apply at tsmedadm.tsche.in

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private colleges of Telangana. To apply, students need to visit the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to fill the form is July 25, 2025.
KNRUHS will manage the 85% state quota seats. The seats will be given based on students’ NEET UG 2025 marks and state rank. The counselling process includes these steps:
-
Registering online
-
Uploading and checking documents
-
Checking the merit list
-
Filling choices of colleges
-
Seat allotment
-
Going to the college to confirm the seat
Students from OC and BC categories need to pay Rs 4,000 as a counselling fee. For SC and ST students, the fee is Rs 3,200. This fee is non-refundable, which means it will not be returned after payment.
Telangana NEET UG 2025 Cut-Off Marks
To get admission in MBBS or BDS colleges in Telangana, students must get the minimum cut-off marks in the NEET UG 2025 exam. These marks are different for each category.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 720)
|
General (Including EWS)
|
50th Percentile
|
144
|
SC / ST / BC / Disabled (SC/ST/BC)
|
40th Percentile
|
113
|
Disabled in General Category (OC PWD)
|
45th Percentile
|
127
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required
To complete the Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling registration, students must upload some important documents. Below is a simple table listing the documents, their type, and file size limit:
|
Document Name
|
Is it Required?
|
File Type
|
Max Size
|
NEET UG 2025 Rank Card
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Birth Certificate (10th Marks Memo)
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
12th Marks Memo (Grade Certificate Not Accepted)
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Study Certificates from Class 9 to 10
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Study Certificates for 11th and 12th
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Transfer Certificate
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Latest Caste Certificate (with Father’s Name)
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
Minority Certificate (For Muslims)
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
EWS Certificate (For 2025-26)
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
Parental Income Certificate
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
NCC Certificates (If Any)
|
If Applicable
|
|
1500 KB
|
CAP Certificate (If Any)
|
If Applicable
|
|
1000 KB
|
PMC Certificate (If Any)
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
Anglo Indian Certificate (If Any)
|
If Applicable
|
|
500 KB
|
Residence Certificate (4 Years Before Qualifying Exam)
|
If Not Studied in Institutions
|
|
500 KB
|
Aadhar Card
|
Mandatory
|
|
500 KB
|
Latest Passport Size Photo
|
Mandatory
|
JPG / JPEG
|
100 KB
|
Specimen Signature
|
Mandatory
|
JPG / JPEG
|
100 KB
