Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Started for MBBS, BDS Courses, Apply at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 has started for MBBS and BDS admissions in government and private colleges. Students must apply online at tsmedadm.tsche.in before July 25, 2025. Seats will be allotted based on NEET UG 2025 marks and state rank. Students must pay a non-refundable counselling fee and upload important documents like certificates, ID proof, and photos during registration.

Jul 16, 2025, 13:25 IST
Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Started
The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private colleges of Telangana. To apply, students need to visit the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to fill the form is July 25, 2025.

KNRUHS will manage the 85% state quota seats. The seats will be given based on students’ NEET UG 2025 marks and state rank. The counselling process includes these steps:

  • Registering online

  • Uploading and checking documents

  • Checking the merit list

  • Filling choices of colleges

  • Seat allotment

  • Going to the college to confirm the seat

Students from OC and BC categories need to pay Rs 4,000 as a counselling fee. For SC and ST students, the fee is Rs 3,200. This fee is non-refundable, which means it will not be returned after payment.

Telangana NEET UG 2025 Cut-Off Marks

To get admission in MBBS or BDS colleges in Telangana, students must get the minimum cut-off marks in the NEET UG 2025 exam. These marks are different for each category.

Category

Qualifying Percentile

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 720)

General (Including EWS)

50th Percentile

144

SC / ST / BC / Disabled (SC/ST/BC)

40th Percentile

113

Disabled in General Category (OC PWD)

45th Percentile

127

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

To complete the Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling registration, students must upload some important documents. Below is a simple table listing the documents, their type, and file size limit:

Document Name

Is it Required?

File Type

Max Size

NEET UG 2025 Rank Card

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Birth Certificate (10th Marks Memo)

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

12th Marks Memo (Grade Certificate Not Accepted)

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Study Certificates from Class 9 to 10

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Study Certificates for 11th and 12th

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Transfer Certificate

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Latest Caste Certificate (with Father’s Name)

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

Minority Certificate (For Muslims)

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

EWS Certificate (For 2025-26)

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

Parental Income Certificate

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

NCC Certificates (If Any)

If Applicable

PDF

1500 KB

CAP Certificate (If Any)

If Applicable

PDF

1000 KB

PMC Certificate (If Any)

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

Anglo Indian Certificate (If Any)

If Applicable

PDF

500 KB

Residence Certificate (4 Years Before Qualifying Exam)

If Not Studied in Institutions

PDF

500 KB

Aadhar Card

Mandatory

PDF

500 KB

Latest Passport Size Photo

Mandatory

JPG / JPEG

100 KB

Specimen Signature

Mandatory

JPG / JPEG

100 KB

