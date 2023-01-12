TISSNET 2023 Registration Window To Close Soon, Apply at admissions.tiss.edu

TISSNET 2023 Registration Closes Soon: Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will close the registration window for the National Entrance Test (NET) soon. Thus, those who have not filled out the TISSNET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. The last date to fill out the form is January 15, 2023. TISSNET 2023 is a national-level entrance exam being conducted for admission to PG courses at the Tata Institute.

As per the schedule, TISSNET 2023 for stage 1 will be conducted from January 28, 2023, to February 28, 2023. The TISSNET exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. It will have a duration of 1 hour and 40 minutes. The candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will be eligible for stage 2 of the online assessment.

How to Fill TISSNET 2023 Application Form?

Tata Institute is going to close the TISSNET 2023 registration soon. Thus, candidates must fill out the TISSNET application form 2023 at tiss.edu. soon. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Register with the required details

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Fill out TISSNET 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit and take a few printouts

TISSNET 2023

The TISSNET 2023 mock test has been released on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Thus, candidates can start practicing for the exam and make themselves familiar with the CBT mode. However, TISSNET 2023 Admit cards and exam date is yet to be released by the authorities.

