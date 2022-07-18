    TN Colleges Reopening: Tamil Nadu Colleges Reopens For 2nd, 3rd Year Students, Check Updates Here

    TN Colleges Reopening: Tamil Nadu colleges has been reopened from today for 2nd and 3rd year students as per the announcement made by TN Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. Know details here 

    Updated: Jul 18, 2022 12:04 IST
    TN Colleges Reopening
    TN Colleges Reopening: As per the updates, the Tamil Nadu colleges have started their classes from today 18th July 2022 onwards. According to local media reports, all Tamil Nadu Colleges will reopen from today onwards for 2nd and 3rd year students. The higher education minister K Ponmudy had stated that the classes for Engineering students in their 2nd and 3rd year will begin today onwards. However, the classes for the 1st year engineering students will commence after the announcement of the CBSE 12th result 2022. 

    COVID-19 Guidelines To Be Followed 

    With TN colleges reopening, the students will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. With the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, at some places, the mask mandate has been brought back, at others, people have been advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The detailed schedule of the next academic year is expected to be released later. The individual colleges will release their own date sheets.  

    UG Admission in Tamil Nadu Colleges 

    The Tamil Nadu UG admissions 2022 is underway soon after the TNDGE declared the TN 12th result. Earlier in June, over 85 thousand students have enrolled for engineering courses across the state. The classes for 1st Year students will be decided once CBSE released the class 12th result 2022 for students so that they will get a chance to apply for admissions.

    Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)

    As per reports, 1.79 lakh students have registered for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA). However, only 1.28 lakh have uploaded their certificates and documents. The state government is expecting an increase in the enrollment for engineering courses this year. As of now, the officials are worried about the low number of registrations, however, they are expecting more students to apply once the CBSE Class 12th result is announced. 

    CBSE 12th Result Date 2022 

    As per media reports, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that CBSE class 12th result 2022 will be declared on time, as per the official schedule released by the board. He also confirmed that CBSE 12th Result 2022 has not been delayed and will be released on time. The board has started the evaluation process for checking of answer sheets. Currently, evaluation work for CBSE 12th result 2022 is still underway. 
     

