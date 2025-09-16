TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 registrations begin. The link to register for TN NEET UG counselling will be available until 5 PM on September 18, 2025. Eligible candidates participating in the TN NEET UG counselling process must complete the registration before the given deadline.
TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates with rank GQ GR 001 TO GR 39853 with NEET Rank 665 TO 113 and rank MQ GR 001 TO GR 28279 with NEET Rank 641 TO 113 can register for the NEET UG counselling.
TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Click on the direct link given here to register for the admissions.
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here
Tamil Nadu NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for TN NEET UG Round 2 counselling here
|
Event of UG Counselling
|
Dates
|
Registration & Payment
|
September 16 to 18, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking
|
September 19 to 22, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result publication
|
September 24, 2025
|
Downloading of allotment order
|
September 24 to 30, 2025
|
Reporting date
|
By September 30, 2025
Steps to Register for TN NEET UG Counselling 2025
TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on UG courses
Step 3: Click on the Online registration link
Step 4: Login with Login ID and Password
Related Stories
Step 5: Complete the registrations
Step 6: Save and submit
TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will open on September 19, 2025. Candidates must enter the choice and courses in the order of performance. Seat allotment results will be announced as per the choices entered.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net
Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation