TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 registrations begin. The link to register for TN NEET UG counselling will be available until 5 PM on September 18, 2025. Eligible candidates participating in the TN NEET UG counselling process must complete the registration before the given deadline.

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates with rank GQ GR 001 TO GR 39853 with NEET Rank 665 TO 113 and rank MQ GR 001 TO GR 28279 with NEET Rank 641 TO 113 can register for the NEET UG counselling.

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here