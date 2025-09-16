RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin at tnmedicalselection.net

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 16, 2025, 12:37 IST

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registrations begin. Candidates eligible to apply for the admissions must complete the registrations for second round of counselling through the link available. 

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 registrations begin. The link to register for TN NEET UG counselling will be available until 5 PM on September 18, 2025. Eligible candidates participating in the TN NEET UG counselling process must complete the registration before the given deadline. 

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates with rank GQ GR 001 TO GR 39853 with NEET Rank 665 TO 113 and rank MQ GR 001 TO GR 28279 with NEET Rank 641 TO 113 can register for the NEET UG counselling.

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Click on the direct link given here to register for the admissions.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here

Tamil Nadu NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for TN NEET UG Round 2 counselling here

Event of UG Counselling

Dates

Registration & Payment

September 16 to 18, 2025

Choice filling and locking 

September 19 to 22, 2025

Seat Allotment Result publication

September 24, 2025

Downloading of allotment order

September 24 to 30, 2025

Reporting date

By September 30, 2025

Steps to Register for TN NEET UG Counselling 2025

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on UG courses

Step 3: Click on the Online registration link

Step 4: Login with Login ID and Password

Step 5: Complete the registrations

Step 6: Save and submit

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will open on September 19, 2025. Candidates must enter the choice and courses in the order of performance. Seat allotment results will be announced as per the choices entered.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

