TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnlea.com

TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 Rank List. Students who have applied for lateral entry admission can download the rank list through the login link available on the official website. Students must note that in case of any grievances, the same has to be conveyed to the authorities until June 20, 2025.

TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 rank list is available on the official website - tnlea.com. To download the rank list candidates must visit the official website and login using their mobile number and password. Students can also click on the direct link given below to download the rank list.

TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List - Click Here

Steps to check TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List 2025

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the lateral entry rank list