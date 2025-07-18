TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnlea.com

TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 Rank List. Students who have applied for lateral entry admission can download the rank list through the login link available on the official website. Students must note that in case of any grievances, the same has to be conveyed to the authorities until June 20, 2025.
TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 rank list is available on the official website - tnlea.com. To download the rank list candidates must visit the official website and login using their mobile number and password. Students can also click on the direct link given below to download the rank list.
TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List - Click Here
Steps to check TNEA Lateral Entry Rank List 2025
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the lateral entry rank list
Step 1: Visit the official website for TNEA Lateral Entry
Step 2: Click on the Login link
Step 3: Enter the phone number and password
Step 4: The rank list will be displayed
Step 5: Download the rank list for further reference
List of Documents Required for Admission
Candidates eligible for admissions must have the following documents ready with them.
- 10th Mark Sheet
- Diploma/B.Sc Mark Sheet-All semester mark sheets/ Consolidated mark sheet.
- Transfer Certificate
- Permanent Community Certificate Card for SC/SCA/ST/MBC & DNC, BC and BC Muslim (Permanent card/electronic form/digitally signed eCertificate).
- Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e- Certificate – If applicable.
- First Graduate Certificate and First Graduate Joint Declaration (only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate) – If applicable.
- Srilankan Tamil Refugee certificate – If applicable.
- Relevant certificates for Son / Daughter of Ex-Serviceman, Differently Abled Person and Eminent Sports Persons – If applicable.
