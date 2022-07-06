Tripura 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check TBSE HS Result Here

Tripura 12th Result 2022, TBSE HS Result: TBSE Class 12 Results 2022 have been announced by the board officials. Students who have appeared for the TBSE 12th Examinations can check the results through the link provided here. The result link will be made live on this page shortly.

Updated as on July 6, 2022 @ 12:11 PM

Tripura Board of School Education will be announcing the class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the official notification issued by the board officials, the results for the TBSE 12th Science Commerce and Arts streams will be announced on the website by 2 noon

Along with the link available on the official website students will also be able to check the board examination results through the direct link provided on this page.

To check the TBSE HS Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the link given. Students can also click on the list of websites provided below to check the board examination results.

TBSE 12th Results 2022 - Direct link

Where to check TBSE 12th Results 2022

Tripura Board has provided candidates with a list of websites where they can check their examination results. Students awaiting the TBSE 12th Results for the various streams can visit the list of websites provided below to check the results.

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tripurainfo.com

Alternative Links to check TBSE 12th Results

Apart from the official links provided, students will also be able to check their results here. Candidates can visit the websites provided below to check the TBSE Higher Secondary Results.

tripura12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

