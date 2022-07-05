Tripura 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Live: TBSE HS Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, TBSE HS Result for Class 10, 12 Live Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (10th) and Uccha Madhyamik (12th) results 2022 tomorrow in online mode. Along with the TBSE Result Date, the exam authority has also confirmed the time for Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results 2022 as 12:30 PM through an official notification. To check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth. Once announced, students will be able to check their Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022 will also be provided here on this page.
The students need to secure a minimum 30% marks in each paper and in overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between 18th April and 6th May 2022. Around 43,294 students appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 while 28,931 students took Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 which was held from 2nd May to 1st June 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 was earlier announced on 28th February.
The online Tripura Uccha Madhyamik result is expected to have the student's name, marks, grades, subjects, and others details.
As per the updates, to qualify in the Tripura Board 10 12 result exam, students must score at least 30% in each paper and in overall. In case, the student fails to secure the minimum qualifying marks then they will have to appear for Supplementary exams.
To check the TBSE class 10 12, students will have to visit the official website. They will have to use their roll number and enrollment number to check the result.
To check the TBSE class 10th, 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website. Further, they need to login by using the below-mentioned credentials.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has shared that the results will be announced tomorrow on 6th July 2022. Along with that, the board also released the list of websites where the Tripura class Madhyamik and HS result will be available -
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) for class 10th and 12th will be announced on the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Students can check below the image of official website -
Once announced, students can check their TBSE Board 10th 12th result on the official website.
As per reports, around 43,294 students had appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 while 28,931 students took the Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce.
The board has released an official notice stating the time, date and list of websites where Tripura Board class 10th and 12th will be announced. Check notice below -
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) 10th 12th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow.
As per the updates, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the TBSE Board class 10th, and 12th result 2022 tomorrow on 6th July 2022. Students will be able to check and download the Tripura Board 10th 12th result marksheet at the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.