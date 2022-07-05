Tripura 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Live: TBSE HS Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS TBSE Class 10 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow Over 75,000 students are waiting for TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 at tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, TBSE HS Result for Class 10, 12 Live Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (10th) and Uccha Madhyamik (12th) results 2022 tomorrow in online mode. Along with the TBSE Result Date, the exam authority has also confirmed the time for Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results 2022 as 12:30 PM through an official notification. To check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth. Once announced, students will be able to check their Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022 will also be provided here on this page.

The students need to secure a minimum 30% marks in each paper and in overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between 18th April and 6th May 2022. Around 43,294 students appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 while 28,931 students took Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 which was held from 2nd May to 1st June 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 was earlier announced on 28th February.

