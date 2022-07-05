    Live

    Tripura 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Live: TBSE HS Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

    Published on: Tue 05 Jul 2022 09:38 PM IST

    Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022

    TBSE Class 10 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow Over 75,000 students are waiting for TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th ResultsCheck Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 at tripuraresults.nic.in

    Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, TBSE HS Result for Class 10, 12 Live Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (10th) and Uccha Madhyamik (12th) results 2022 tomorrow in online mode. Along with the TBSE Result Date, the exam authority has also confirmed the time for Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results 2022 as 12:30 PM through an official notification. To check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022, students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth. Once announced, students will be able to check their Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022 will also be provided here on this page.

     The students need to secure a minimum 30% marks in each paper and in overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between 18th April and 6th May 2022. Around 43,294 students appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 while 28,931 students took Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 which was held from 2nd May to 1st June 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 was earlier announced on 28th February.

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022!

    • 05 Jul 08:31 PM

      Details mentioned in TBSE 12th Result 2022

      The online Tripura Uccha Madhyamik result is expected to have the student's name, marks, grades, subjects, and others details. Check below the details -

      • Students name
      • Roll Number
      • Enrollment Number
      • Grade
      • Subject-wise marks
      • Total marks 
      • Qualifying status
       

    • 05 Jul 08:17 PM

      Minimum Qualifying Marks in TBSE HS Result for Class 10, 12

      As per the updates, to qualify in the Tripura Board 10 12 result exam, students must score at least 30% in each paper and in overall. In case, the student fails to secure the minimum qualifying marks then they will have to appear for Supplementary exams.

       

    • 05 Jul 08:01 PM

      TBSE Board Result Login Window

      To check the TBSE class 10 12, students will have to visit the official website. They will have to use their roll number and enrollment number to check the result. Students can check the image of the login window provided here - 

      TBSE Board Result 2022 

    • 05 Jul 07:44 PM

      Login Credentials Required To Check Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022

      To check the TBSE class 10th, 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website. Further, they need to login by using the below-mentioned credentials. Also, students can check the image of the login window provided here - 

      • Roll Number 
      • Registration Number

    • 05 Jul 07:19 PM

      List of Websites To Check TBSE HS Class 10 12 Result

      The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has shared that the results will be announced tomorrow on 6th July 2022. Along with that, the board also released the list of websites where the Tripura class Madhyamik and HS result will be available - 

      • tbse.tripura.gov.in
      • tripuraresults.nic.in
      • tbresults.tripura.gov.in
      • jagranjosh.com

       

    • 05 Jul 06:59 PM

      TBSE Results 2022 To Be Announced at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

      The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) for class 10th and 12th will be announced on the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Students can check below the image of official website - 

      Tripura 10th Board Result 2022 

    • 05 Jul 06:41 PM

      How to check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2022?

      Once announced, students can check their TBSE Board 10th 12th result on the official website. They can check and download their Tripura class 10th result at various websites and on this page.

      • Step 1 - Go to the official website of Tripura Board - tripuraresults.nic.in
      • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 / TBSE HS Result 2022 link
      • Step 3 - Enter the login credentials - roll number and other details
      • Step 4 - Tripura TBSE 10th 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.
      • Step 5 - Now, download the TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 and HS score card.

    • 05 Jul 06:16 PM

      75 Thousand Students Awaiting TBSE Results 2022

      As per reports, around 43,294 students had appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 while 28,931 students took the Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. 

    • 05 Jul 05:58 PM

      TBSE 10th 12th Results Notice

      The board has released an official notice stating the time, date and list of websites where Tripura Board class 10th and 12th will be announced. Check notice below - 

      Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022 

    • 05 Jul 05:54 PM

      Check Latest Update on Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022

      The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) 10th 12th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow. Check more details in the video provided below -

    • 05 Jul 05:53 PM

      TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow

      As per the updates, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the TBSE Board class 10th, and 12th result 2022 tomorrow on 6th July 2022. Students will be able to check and download the Tripura Board 10th 12th result marksheet at the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.

