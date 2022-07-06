Tripura Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Know When Where and How To Check Tripura Class 10 Result Link Here

Tripura Madhyamik 10th Result 2022, Tripura Class 10 Result Link: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik result today on 6th July. Once released, students will be able to check TBSE Class 10th result on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in. They will have to use the required credentials in the login window to check the Tripura board 10 result. Alternatively, they can also check their TBSE 10th result here on this page. Apart from the official website, the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik result 2022 might also be released through SMS. This year, the Tripura Board conducted the Class 10th board exams between 18th April and 6th May 2022.

Check TBSE 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

When will TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 be Announced?

Yesterday after much wait, the officials released the TBSE Board class 10th result 2022 date and time through a notification. Students can check their Tripura 10th result today on 6th July in online mode. As per the time-released, the board will declare the class 10th result at 12 PM on the official websites. However, students will be able to check the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik result from 12.30 PM.

Where To Check TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022?

After the announcement of class 10th TBSE results, students will be able to check it on the official websites, via SMS and on this page too. To do so, they need to keep ready their login credentials - roll number and enrollment number to check and download Tripura class 10th result 2022. The list of websites and some alternative websites where students will be able to check their TBSE HS Class 10 result are mentioned-below -

What Are the Alternative List of Websites or Ways To Check TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022?

There might be a possibility that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic in that case students can check their Tripura Board 10th result 2022 on these websites - jagranjosh.com, tripura10.jagranjosh.com. Not only here but, the TBSE class 10th result will be available via SMS as well.

How to check TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 online?

Tripura Board results 2022 for the class 10th will be released on the official website today. Also, a direct link to check the TBSE Madhyamik result will be provided on this page too. Students who appeared for the class 10 exams will be able to check the results by visiting the official website or clicking on the link to be provided above. On the homepage, click on the Tripura 10th link provided on the homepage. A login window will be displayed and students will have to enter their roll number. The Tripura 10th Results will appear on the screen.

How to check TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 Via SMS?

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the board will provide the facility to check TBSE Madhyamik 10th result via SMS or not. However, as per previous years’ students can check the TBSE Board 10th results through SMS. Below are the steps to check TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS -

1st Step - Open SMS application on phone.

2nd Step - Type a message in this format - TBSE<space>Roll number

3rd Step - Now, send this message to a number - 7738299899

How To Check and Download TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 on Jagran Josh?

This time, a direct link to check and download the Tripura class 10th result 2022 will be given on this page too. Students can easily access the same by clicking on the link mentioned above. Go through the steps to know how to check TBSE 10th result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the website of Jagran Josh.

2nd Step - Click on results tab, on the homepage.

3rd Step - From the dropdown menu, select Tripura Board

4th Step - Click on TBSE Board 10th Result 2022.

5th Step - A login window will appear, enter the roll number.

6th Step - The result will be displayed on the screen.

