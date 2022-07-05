TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Date & Time): Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results to be Declared Tomorrow @tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Date & Time): The long and anxious wait for Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2022 and TBSE HS Result 2022 will end tomorrow. Yes, The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the TBSE 10th Result 2022 and Tripura 12th Result 2022 on 6th July 2022 in the afternoon. Along with the TBSE Result Date, the exam authority has also confirmed the time for Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results 2022 as 12:30 PM through an official notification. Post declaration of the TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 in the press meet, students will be provided the individual scorecards or marksheets digitally online via the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in. However, to get priority access to TBSE Results 2022, students can also click on the link provided below, where the results will be made available first, most likely, even before the official portal.

Check TBSE 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Check TBSE 12th (HS) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

#TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed pic.twitter.com/LTGtljyzbI — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) July 5, 2022

75 Thousand Students Awaiting TBSE Results 2022

As per the details shared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), a total of 75 thousand students have registered and appeared for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Annual Board Exams. The TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2022 for Class 10 students was held from 18th April to 6th May and saw participation of 43,294 candidates. On the other hand, Tripura Class 12 Exam 2022 for Higher Secondary grade was attempted by 28,931 students from 2nd May to 1st June 2022. On 6th July, all these students will be able to check the outcome of their hard work in the form of TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022.

How to check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 Online?

To ensure quick and easy availability of TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, the board will declare the Class 10 and 12 Results online via the official website. To simplify the checking process for Tripura Board Madhyamik and HS Results 2022, students are advised to follow the simple step-wise direction provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in Step 2: Locate and click on link for TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 / TBSE HS Result 2022

Step 6: Your TBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 / Class 12 will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 being displayed on the screen are provisional in nature. The final Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2022 and TBSE HS Result 2022 will be distributed among the students in the form of original marksheet and passing certificates through their respective schools.