TS CPGET 2022 Results Expected Today at cpget.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS CPGET Results 2022: Osmania University is expected to announce the TS CPGET 2022 Results on the official website today. According to local media reports, the TS CPGET 2022 Results will be announced by Chairman R Limbadru and Osmania University VC D Ravinder. The results are expected to be announced by 3:30 PM today. Students who have appeared for the TS CPGET 2022 Entrance exam conducted from August 11 to 12, 2022, can visit the official website of TS CPGET to check the results.

The TS CPGET 2022 Results will be available online mode. To download the scorecard candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the TS CPGET 2022 Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the result link provided. Those candidates who qualify the counselling procedure will be eligible to apply for the online counselling procedure.

Students can check the TS CPGET 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the TS CPGET 2022 Results will also be provided below.

How to check the TS CPGET 2022 Results

The TS CPGET 2022 Results will be available for download on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. To check the CPGET 2022 Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. Students can also check the TS CPGET 2022 Results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the TS CPGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the TS CPGET 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CPGET 2022 Registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: the CPGET 2022 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS CPGET 2022 Result for further reference

TS CPGET 2022 Admission Details

Approximately 587,262 students appeared for the TS CPGET 2022 examinations. Candidates who qualify for the exams will be eligible for admission to 50 courses including PG Programmes, 4 Year Integrated programmes and PG Diploma programmes in close to 45 subjects.

Qualifying students will be admitted through the counselling procedure based on the rank secured in the exams. Candidates will be allotted seats in Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

When downloading the CPGET 2022 Rank Card candidates must note that submitting the rank card is mandatory during the document verification process for admission counselling. Details on the TS CPGET 2022 Counselling procedure will be provided by Osmania University soon.

