TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling Registrations Begin, Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations for Phase 2 commence. Candidates eligible for Phase 2 counselling can visit the official counselling portal and complete the registration and choice-filling process.

    Updated: Oct 11, 2022 13:00 IST
    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2: TS EAMCET 2022 Registration for Second Phase Counselling has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible to appear for Phase 2 TS EAMCET 2022 counselling can visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 to complete the counselling registration and application process. 

    As per the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registrations is October 12, 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment list will be announced on October 16, 2022, and self-reporting process has to be completed by October 18, 2022. 

    TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Registration - Click Here

    TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 counselling registration link is available on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 process is also provided here. 

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Schedule - Direct Link

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations for Phase 2

    The registration link for TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling is available on the official counselling portal. To complete the registration process candidates can first visit the website and enter the required details in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to register for the Phase 2 counselling process. 

    Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET Counselling Portal

    Step 2: Complete the fee payment process

    Step 3: Click on the Slot Booking link given

    Step 4: Complete the Registration process

    Step 5: Login using the registration details and complete the option entry process

    Step 6: Save the options and click on submit

