  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS ECET 2023 Counselling Date and Time, Applications to Begin on July 29

TS ECET 2023 Counselling Date and Time, Applications to Begin on July 29

TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule has been announced. Candidates who have qualified the TS ECET 2023 exams can submit their applications for counselling on the official website from July 29 onwards.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 17, 2023 10:42 IST
TS ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations from July 29
TS ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations from July 29

TS ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ECET 2023 counselling registrations for the lateral entry to BE, B.Tech and B.Pharm programmes on July 29, 2023. Those who have cleared the TS ECET 2023 exams and wish to seek admission to the university and private engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state can visit the official website on the above-mentioned date to register. 

According to the schedule released, the online filing of basic information, payment of Processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification will be open from July 29 to August 1, 2023. The certificate verification for slot-booked candidates will be conducted from Hylt 31 to August 2, 2023. 

Two phases of allotment will be conducted for candidates. The application link will be available on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. Check the complete admission schedule and other details here. 

TS ECET 2023 Admission Notification - Click Here

TS ECET 2023 Schedule

The schedule for the TS ECET 2023 counselling is provided below. Candidates eligible to apply can check the complete schedule below. 

Particulars

Date

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking 

July 29 to August 1, 2023

Certificate Verification 

July 31 to August 2, 2023

Choice Filling

July 31 to August 4, 2023

Freezing of Options

August 4, 2023

Provisional Seat Allotment

August 8, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website

August 8 to 12, 2023

Also Read: AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023