TS ECET 2023 Counselling Date and Time, Applications to Begin on July 29

TS ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ECET 2023 counselling registrations for the lateral entry to BE, B.Tech and B.Pharm programmes on July 29, 2023. Those who have cleared the TS ECET 2023 exams and wish to seek admission to the university and private engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state can visit the official website on the above-mentioned date to register.

According to the schedule released, the online filing of basic information, payment of Processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification will be open from July 29 to August 1, 2023. The certificate verification for slot-booked candidates will be conducted from Hylt 31 to August 2, 2023.

Two phases of allotment will be conducted for candidates. The application link will be available on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. Check the complete admission schedule and other details here.

TS ECET 2023 Admission Notification - Click Here

TS ECET 2023 Schedule

The schedule for the TS ECET 2023 counselling is provided below. Candidates eligible to apply can check the complete schedule below.

Particulars Date Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking July 29 to August 1, 2023 Certificate Verification July 31 to August 2, 2023 Choice Filling July 31 to August 4, 2023 Freezing of Options August 4, 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment August 8, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website August 8 to 12, 2023

