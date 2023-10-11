TS ICET Counselling 2023 Special Phase Dates Announced at tsicetd.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) special phase counselling schedule today. As per the dates released, candidates can pay the processing fee and book their slots for selection on October 15, 2023.

Certificate verification for the already booked slot can be done on October 16 and exercising options after certificate verification will be done from October 16 to 17, 2023. Candidates can apply for the TS special phase counselling round online at tsicetd.nic.in.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Special Phase Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know the special phase counselling dates:

Events Dates Filling out form, fee payment, slot booking for selection of helpline centre October 15, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot-booked candidates October 16, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification October 16 to 17, 2023 Freezing of options October 17, 2023 Provisional seat allotment October 20, 2023 Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website October 20 to 29, 2023 Reporting at the allotted college October 30 to 31, 2023

Who can exercise options in TS ICET Counselling Special Phase?

Go through the points to know who are eligible to exercise options in the Telangana ICET special phase:

Candidates who have secured a seat but are not interested in joining.

Those who have not secured a seat so far but got their certificates verified

Those who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified in earlier phases or in special phase

Those Who have secured a seat, self-reported and reported at the allotted college aspiring for a better option

TS ICET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Special Phase

"Candidates who secures provisional allotment in special phase in different college has to take back the original Transfer Certificate from the college where he/she has reported after final phase and shall report at the special phase allotted college on or before October 31, 2023, otherwise the provisional allotment in special phase shall automatically stands cancelled", reads the official notification.

