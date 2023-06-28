TS ICET Result 2023 Date Announced, Check When and Where to Download Rank Card

TS ICET Result 2023 Date Announced: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) results will be declared tomorrow: June 29, 2023, at 3.30 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on May 26 and 27 can download the mark sheet on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the results, Kakatiya University will also release the TS ICET final answer key 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates must note that the TS ICET revised answer key shall be final and cannot be challenged further. According to the statistics, out of 75,932 candidates who registered for the exam, 70,900 appeared. A total of 5032 candidates were absent on exam day. Check out complete statistics alongside the steps to download the online scorecard below.

TS ICET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

How to Check TS ICET Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the mark sheet by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download TS ICET rank card link

Step 3: Enter the login information

Step 4: TS ICET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

TS ICET Result 2023: Check Exam Statistics Here

Candidates can check out the complete TS ICET 2023 statistics to get an idea of the competition this year. The below tables comprise gender-wise distribution and the total number of students registered and appeared.

TS ICET 2023: Gender-Wise Applicants

Check out gender-wise registrations for the TS ICET exam 2023 below:

Gender Number of applications Male 37,112 Female 38,815 Transgender 5

TS ICET Result 2023: How Many Students Appeared in Exam?

Check out the below table to know the complete data on attendance:

Category No.of candidates Total applicants 75,932 Total appeared 70,900 Total absentees 5032

