TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2023 Today, Check Manabadi Inter Exam Result Updates Here

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year supply exam results are expected to be announced on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them to check the results. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the results through the link given on the official website.

Updated as on July 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the intermediate 1st and 2nd-year supplementary results today, July 7, 2023. According to reports, the Manabadi TS inter results will be announced at 2 pm on the official website. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the intermediate supplementary exams can check the inter results 2023 TS supplementary and download the marks memo through the link available here.

To check the Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link provided. The link for students to check the intermediate supplementary results will be available on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 (Link Available Soon)

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

The TS inter-supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 16, 2023. The Telangana 1st and 2nd-year inter-supplementary results are expected to be announced today, July 7, 2023. As per reports, the link for students to check the intermediate results will be available at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the inter exams can check the results through the link available on the official website.

Steps to Check TS Inter Results 2023

The TS inter results 2023 Manabadi will be available online. This year approximately 160874 students appeared for the 1st year supplementary exams while 124679 students appeared for the 2nd year exams.

Step 1: Visit the TSBIE official website

Step 2: Click on the 1st/2nd-year TS inter supplementary results link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the result link given

Step 4: The TS Inter supplementary results will be displayed

How to Download TS Inter Supplementary Marks Memo

The TS inter results 2023 supplementary marks memo will be available for download online. The marks memo will contain the details of the candidate along with the marks scores. Candidates can check here the steps to download the TS Inter supplementary marks memo.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Inter-board

Step 2: Click on the intermediate marks memo link

Step 3: Enter the supplementary hall ticket number in the link provided

Step 4: Candidates can download the supplementary marks memo for further reference

