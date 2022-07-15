TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Download Here

TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) in online mode. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download the TS LAWCET hall ticket at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the Telangana LAWCET admit card 2022, they need to use their roll number in the login window. They must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to produce a hard copy of the TS LAWCET admit card along with valid ID proof.

The TS LAWCET examination for 3 years will be conducted on 21st July 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Along with the TS LAWCET hall ticket, the authorities have also released PGLCET examination 2022 admit card.

How To Download TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2022?

Candidates will have to download the admit card of TS LAWCET only in online mode. The hall ticket will not be sent via mail or any other mode. They need to visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in and on the homepage click on - Download Hall Ticket. A new login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter the login credentials - registration number, date of birth and mobile number. The TS LAWCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their hall tickets and carry the hard copy with them on the day of the LAWCET 2022 entrance exam. Those who fail to carry their hall tickets would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket?

As per the updates, the Telangana LAWCET 2022 admit card will have the following details on it - name of the candidate, exam centre address, date and time of the exam, photograph and signature of the candidate and other personal and exam-related information. In case of any error, candidates can contact the officials for correction in it.

About Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET)

Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts TS LAWCET for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by various colleges in Telangana. TS LAWCET is conducted for three-year LLB and five-year LLB admissions.