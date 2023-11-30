TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Allotment Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will issue the TS LAWCET 2023 provisional allotment result today, November 30, 2023. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on the official website. Students who have applied for the LAWCET allotment round can check the result through the link provided on the website.

As per the schedule released, students are required to report to the allotted colleges for verification of original certificates from December 1 to 6, 2023. When reporting for admissions, candidates must make sure to carry all the necessary documents with them.

TS LAWCET 2023n counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also check the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling allotment result through the direct link given here.

TS LAWCET 2023 Allotment Result (Link to be Available Soon)

How to Check TS LAWCET 2023 Allotment Result

The TS LAWCET 2023 counselling allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the TS LAWCET allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Documents Required

Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges allotted with all required documents. The list of documents required is provided below.

TS LAWCET 2023 hall ticket

TS LAWCET rank card

Class 10 and 12 certificates

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Certificate of Qualifying examination

PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable

Aadhaar card

Domicile certificate and transfer certificate

Integrated community certificate

Employer certificate

Migration certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

