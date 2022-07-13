TS POLYCET Result 2022 Declared at polycetts.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

TS POLYCET Result 2022: As per the recent updates, State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) result 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their TS Polycet results at polycetts.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials - hall ticket number to download the hall ticket.

Those who have been declared passed in the TS POLYCET result will have to appear for the counselling process later. Candidates first need to complete the TS Polycet 2022 counselling registration followed by choice filling and locking. The dates for the will be released on the official website.

How To Check TS POLYCET Result 2022?

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the Telangana POLYCET result on the official website - polycetts.nic.in. The result is available to check only in online mode. They will have to click on the link - TS POLYCET result on the homepage. A login window will appear. Further, they need to enter their login credentials - exam hall ticket number and other details, if required. Submit the same and TS POLYCET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

What To Do In Case of Discrepancies in the TS POLYCET Result 2022?

The TS POLYCET result will likley to include candidate personal details, hall ticket number,, aggregate marks, subject wise marks, qualifying status, state rank and other details. After downloading the same, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it, in case of any error they must contact the authorities and get it rectified.

TS POLYCET Result 2022 Qualifying Marks

The exam conducting authorities have set minimum qualifying marks to qualify for the TS Polycet 2022 exam. The minimum qualifying marks for TS Polycet 2022 vary as per the candidate category. For the general candidates, the minimum qualifying marks is 30% and they need to secure at least 36 marks in total. For SC/ST candidates, the officials have not set any minimum percentage or marks.

About Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad, conducts the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) for admission to engineering diploma courses, among others, offered by polytechnic institutes in the state of Telangana. Those who have qualified in the TS Polycet results 2022 will be called for the counselling process later.