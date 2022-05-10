UCEED 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared, Check at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2022 Seat Allotment Results Declared: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced the UCEED 2nd Round Allotment Result 2022 for the recently concluded counselling process today. The UCEED Seat Allotment Results for 2nd Counselling Round have been announced on 10th May and candidates can check their selection and allotment status for the same online via the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also access the UCEED Allotment Results 2022 online via the direct link placed below as well:

Check UCEED Allotment Result 2022 (Round 2) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates who have been selected will be receiving their allotment letters in their registered email ID. Those selected are required to complete the online payment for the counselling through the link provided on the official website.

According to the schedule provided, the fee payment facility for the seatsand the acceptance of seat allotment will be conducted from May 15, 2022 to May 26, 2022.

UCEED 2022 Seat allotment schedule

UCEED 2022 Seat Allotment Rules

Candidates can check below the rules followed for the UCEED 2022 Seat Allotment Process

According to the rules provided for the seat allotment, the selected candidates who do not remit the seat acceptance fee before the given deadline or decline the admission will be considered as cancelled.

In case an applicant is allotted his/her First choice of institute, the candidate can either Accept (‘freeze’) the choice or Decline the offer. If the candidate chooses to Decline the offer, he/she will Not be considered for subsequent rounds and their current seat allocation shall be cancelled.

Freeze and Float Options

If the candidate chooses the ‘freeze’ option, it means he/she has Accepted the offer and does not wish to participate in further rounds of seat allocation.

If the candidate chooses the ‘float’ option, it means they have Accepted the offer and if admission to an institute of their higher preference is offered, they will accept it or else, continue with the currently accepted institute. Such candidates will be considered in subsequent rounds of admission.

Candidates offered seats have to remit seat acceptance fee only once. Thus, candidates who are allotted another seat (because they chose the ‘float’ option) do not have to pay the seat acceptance fee again.

