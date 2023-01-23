UCEED, CEED 2023: Question paper Released, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Question Paper: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the UCEED and CEED 2023 Exam Question papers. The institute conducted the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams on January 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design and the Common Entrance Exam for Design can visit the official website to check the exam question paper.

According to the schedule available, the UCEED and CEED 2023 Exam Answer Keys will be released tomorrow January 24, 2023. Candidates can cross-check the answers with the question paper provided on the official website when the answer key is released online.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Question Paper is available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also check the UCEED and CEED 2023 Question Paper and Answer Key through the direct link provided here.

UCEED 2023 Question Paper - Click Here

CEED 2023 Question Paper - Click Here

What After UCEED and CEED 2023 Exam Question Paper

After the release of the UCEED and CEED 2023 question paper, IIT Bombay will release the UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key on January 24, 2023. According to the schedule, the last date for uploading comments is January 26, 2023. The final answer key will be released by January 30, 2023.

About UCEED and CEED 2023 Exams

The UCEED 2023 Question Paper consists of two parts. Part A was to be answered in a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. The question paper was further divided into three sections with 68 questions for a total of 240 marks. Part B on the other hand was a drawing section of 60 marks.

The CEED 2023 exams were conducted for a duration of 3 hours with two parts. Part A was conducted for 1 hour while Part B was for Two hours. The

Part B exams were conducted first since Part A questions could not be attempted once part B started. The questions from part A were to be answered on the computer while to answer the questions in Part B an answer booklet was provided. CEED 2023 Part A was conducted for 100 marks with three mandatory sections.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Jan 25 Exam Expected Soon, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in