UGC Asks Universities To Share Resources With Students of Other HEIs, Check Details Here

Optimal Use of Resources: The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and asked HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) to take necessary measures to implement the guidelines on optimal utilization of resources for students of UG and PG programmes of different colleges/institutions to use their resources such as libraries, equipment, labs, etc.

The official letter said that the government has been supporting the central universities as well as other HEIs in establishing infrastructural facilities and resources so that it can improve the quality of development and research activities.

UGC requests HEIs to take appropriate measures for implementation of the UGC guidelines on the Optimal Utilization of Resources by HEIs.

However, the UGC also mentioned in the official letter that, since continuous funding is required to maintain the infrastructural facilities, it has been felt that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should adopt appropriate measures to share their infrastructure with other colleges and universities by charging a nominal amount.

The commission also added that this additional revenue generated by the HEIs will not only help students of the other colleges and universities to use their resources but it would also help the host institutions/colleges to maintain their resources in a better way.

However, the UGC asked HEIs to allow resources like laboratories, equipment, libraries, etc, that can be used or shared by the students of other HEIs during their free time.

UGC’s Guidelines on Optimal Utilization of Resources

As per the recent updates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also released the guidelines on the optimal utilization of resources. However, the UGC guidelines talked about the process of sharing the resources including the determination and availability of the resources, agreement for sharing, facilities provided, categorization of resources based on their usage, terms and conditions, cost analysis and timings, etc.

According to the guidelines issued by the UGC, the classrooms and laboratory facilities will be accessible from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days.



