UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Big Announcement by UPMSP, UP Board High School, Inter Results to be Available via Email

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce soon the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result in the first week of June 2022. So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the declaration of the result. However, once released, students will be able to check their UP Board result on the official websites - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Apart from the official websites, this time the board will send the UP board 10th and 12th results of students' to the registered mail IDs too. This year, approx 47 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams 2022.

UP Board 10th 12th Result Will Be Available On E-Mail

As per media reports, this year, the UP Board class 10 and 12 results will be sent to the students via email too on their registered IDs. The Board is making preparations for the same. The work of getting e-mail IDs of students is going on in each district. Meanwhile, the process of creating email ids of more than 47 lakh students of class 12th and class 10th in various districts is also being carried out by the UP Board.

This is the first time that the Board will be sending the UPMSP 10th 12th results 2022 to the students via email. However, for the comfort of the students, the board will also release the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Latest Updates

Going as per media reports, the UP Board 10th 12th result evaluation work is expected to have been completed for the exam held in March. The board is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh matric and inter results online at upresults.nic.in soon. As many as 47 lakh students are waiting for the UPMSP 10th 12th result 2022. To the question, UP Board result kab aayega?, there is no date announced yet by the officials.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: 3rd Phase of Practical Exam Ends, UP 12th Results Expected in June at upresults.nic.in