UP Madarsa Board 2023 Result Declared, know how to check Aliya, Alim, Kamil, Fazil results online

madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in result 2023: Students can check their UP Madrasa Board results for Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil online at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. They can download their UP Madarsa result 2023 by using their roll number in the login window. Get link here

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 15:28 IST
UP Madarsa Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has announced the result for the UP Madarsa Board examination 2023 today - July 27, 2023. The UP Madarsa Board students who appeared for the Aliya, Alim, Kamil, Munshi/Maulvi/Fazil can check their results online at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. They need to select their class and enter their roll number to download their UP Madarsa board result online. 

As per the statistics, over 84% of students have been declared pass. A total of 57642 students appeared for the Munshi/Maulvi (secondary examination), 19050 took the Alim (secondary examination), 27678 took the Kamil examination and 9877 appeared for the Fazil exam. 

According to various media reports, the UP Madrasa Board result has been announced by the Minister of Minority Welfare. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 81.54 %. A total of 162672 candidates appeared for UP Madarasa board exams out of which 114247 appeared for the examination. 

UP Board Madarsa Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How to check UP Madrasa Board results 2023 for Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil online? 

Students who took the examination can get the madarsa board result 2023 link on the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. They need to use their year, class, and roll number in the login window to check UP Madarsa board result. Go through the steps for details information: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Madarsa result for Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the login window, select the class and enter the roll number

Step 5: After checking the results thoroughly, students are advised to download a soft copy of the results for further reference

Details mentioned on madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in result 2023

The marksheet of the UP Madarsa board result pdf is expected to include the below-mentioned information: 

  • Student’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Subject-wise Marks
  • Overall Percentage
  • Grade or Division Obtained
  • Result Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Examination Session/Year

UP Board of Madarsa Education Result 2023 Overview 

Students can check below the table to get an overall idea about the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa result: 

Particulars 

Highlights 

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board

Madarsa Classes 

Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil

UP Madarsa Exam dates

May 17 to 24, 2023

UP Madarsa Board Result date

July 27, 2023 (Expected)

Credentials required

Year and Roll number

Official website

madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

