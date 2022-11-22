UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out, Choice Filling from Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training UP has released the UP NEET PG 2022 Merit List for the Mop-Up round. As per the revised schedule, the choice-filling process for the UP NEET PG Mop-Up round will begin today - November 22, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the UP NEET PG counselling Mop-Up Round can check the merit list through the link available on the official website.

As per the UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List released, a total of 1612 candidates are eligible for the MD/MS/DIPLOMA admissions while 140 students are eligible for the MDS Admissions. Candidates can visit the official website or click on the official link given here to check the Mop-Up round merit list.

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round merit list links are available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the Mop-Up Round merit list is also available here.

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Medical Merit List - Click Here

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Dental Merit List - Click Here

Steps to check the UP NEET PG Mop-Up round Merit List

The UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit list is available as a pdf document. The merit list consists of the candidate details, NEET marks, NEET Rank, Category etc. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the NEET PG 2022 Mert List

Step 1: Visit the UP NEET PG Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET PG Merit List for the Medical and Dental Programme

Step 3: Download the merit list PDF for further reference

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule

According to the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round schedule, the online choice-filling link based on the merit list will be available from 4 PM today - November 22, 2022. Candidates eligible for the admissions can complete the choice-filling process online until November 24, 2022.

The Mop-Up round seat allotment results for PG programmes will be released on November 26, 2022 and candidates who are allotted seats can complete the admission process until November 30, 2022.

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow, Apply at mcc.nic.in