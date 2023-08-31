  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: HNBUMU will close the registrations for NEET PG counselling round 2 today: August 31, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website  - hnbumu.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 10:22 IST
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will close the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling for the 2nd round today: August 31, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form through the official website  - hnbumu.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 registration from before 4 pm as per the server time. The counselling committee will release the state merit list for round 2 on September 1, 2023 (1 pm). Candidates can fill and lock their choices for round 2 between September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm). The Uttarakhand NEET MDS result will release on September 6, 2023, (after 8 pm). 

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling Round 2 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2

August 31, 2023 (before 4 pm)

Display of state merit list for round 2

September 1, 2023 (1 pm)

Choice filling and locking by candidates registered for round 2 only

September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm)

Data processing

September 4 and 5, 2023

Declaration of result 

September 6, 2023 (after 8 pm) 

Date of joining to the allotted college

September 11, 2023

How to apply for Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 online?

Medical aspirants who are appearing for the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website  - hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details and then submit

Step 4: Fill out the registration form and upload the required documents as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of fee

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: GATE Application Form 2024 Out, Check List of Required Documents And Direct Link to Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023