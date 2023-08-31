Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will close the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling for the 2nd round today: August 31, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form through the official website - hnbumu.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 registration from before 4 pm as per the server time. The counselling committee will release the state merit list for round 2 on September 1, 2023 (1 pm). Candidates can fill and lock their choices for round 2 between September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm). The Uttarakhand NEET MDS result will release on September 6, 2023, (after 8 pm).

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling Round 2 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to register for Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 August 31, 2023 (before 4 pm) Display of state merit list for round 2 September 1, 2023 (1 pm) Choice filling and locking by candidates registered for round 2 only September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm) Data processing September 4 and 5, 2023 Declaration of result September 6, 2023 (after 8 pm) Date of joining to the allotted college September 11, 2023

How to apply for Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 online?

Medical aspirants who are appearing for the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details and then submit

Step 4: Fill out the registration form and upload the required documents as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of fee

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

