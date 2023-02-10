    WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh Students To Appear in WB Class 10th Board Exams

    As per updates, around 6.9 lakh students will appear for WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023. Candidates can collect WB Class 10th admit card on Feb 15 from school authorities

     

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 13:35 IST
    WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: As per the latest updates, a total of 6,98,628 have registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exams 2023. The WB Class 10th exams 2023 are scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023. However, the board has witnessed a massive decline in the number of students enrolled for WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 as compared to last year.

    Ramanuj Ganguly, President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said, “The number of candidates, however, has seen a sharp drop from 10,98,775 in the previous year.”

    When questioned about the reason for the decline, he said due to the Covid pandemic in the past two years, many students backed out since classes were held online. Hence, they were not prepared for the upcoming WBBSE Madhyamik Board Exams 2023. A total of 2,867 exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance along with the deployment of police personnel.

    According to the date sheet, the WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023 will be started on February 23 and conclude on March 4, 2023, in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11.45 am to 3.00 pm. Candidates can check out the entire WBBSE Madhyamik Date Sheet on the official website i.e. wbbse.org

    However, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue the Madhyamik Examination 2023 (Secondary Examination 2023) Admit Card through camp offices on February 13, 2023. The head of the institution shall collect the WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 from the camp offices between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm. Afterward, the Class 10th hall tickets will be distributed among the students on and from February 15, 2023.\

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
