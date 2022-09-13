WBJEE 2022: West Bengal WBJEEB Releases Counselling Dates For JEE Main Candidates, Check Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling dates for candidates who have cleared the JEE Main engineering and architecture exams. The WBJEE counselling registration 2022 will commence from 29th September in online mode. JEE Main and NATA qualified candidates can register for WBJEE counselling at - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to register for WBJEE counselling is 11th October 2022. The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment.

WBJEE Counselling 2022 Dates For JEE Main Candidates

Events Dates WBJEE Registration, fee payment and choice filling (Round 1) 29th September to 11th October 2022 Choice locking (Round 1) 10th to 11th October 2022 WBJEE seat allotment result (Round 1) 14th October 2022 Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and seat allotment fee 14th to 17th October 2022 Seat allotment result (Round 2) 20th October 2022 Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification, seat acceptance fee and admission and withdrawal 20th to 22nd October 2022

How To Apply for WBJEE Counselling 2022?

The candidates must note that the facility is available only for the students who have qualified in JEE Main and Architecture exam and not for the WBJEE aspirants. Go through the steps to know how to apply for West Bengal JEE Counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - New Candidate Registration.

3rd Step - Log in and register online by filling the application form.

4th Step - Pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee in online mode and select the preferred college and course.

5th Step - Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling form.

The counselling fee for WBJEE 2022 is Rs 500, while the seat acceptance fee for open category is Rs 5000 and for TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) category it is kept at Rs 3000.

What Documents are required for WBJEE Counselling 2022?

JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates are eligible for admission into the BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of WBJEE 2022. To register for the WBJEE counselling 2022, the candidates must provide the required documents, check list below -

JEE Main/ NATA rank card

Provisional Seat allotment letter

Class 10 admit card for verification of date of birth

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

OCI certificate (for OCI candidates)

Domicile certificate (for WB domiciled candidates)

Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates)

