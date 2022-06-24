WBJELET Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check, Download WBJELET Results Scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJELET Result 2022 Declared: As per the latest update, the WBJEE Board has officially declared the WBJELET Result 2022 for the recently concluded state-level entrance examination. The West Bengal JELET 2022 entrance test is held to screen candidates for lateral entry in B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses. With the WBJELET 2022 Results 2022 declared, candidates can now log onto the website and check their individual scorecards online by logging onto the portal - wbjeeb.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check and download WB JELET 2022 Scorecard from the link provided below:

Check WBJELET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

WB JELET 2022 Result has been declared in the form of a rank card which can be downloaded from the official website. The WBJELET Result 2022 has been declared for the entrance test which was held on 14th May 2022. The exam is a screening test for candidates who are seeking lateral entry in B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses in state universities, and government colleges in West Bengal. Candidates who have qualified in the WB JELET 2022 Results declared today will be eligible to take admissions in the 2nd year of third semester in the B.E, B.Tech and B.Pharm courses.

How to check WB JELET 2022 results online?

Like all other entrance exams conducted by WBJEE Board, the WBJELET 2022 Results have also been declared online and made available to the candidates through the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now check their individual JELET 2022 Result and download their JELET 2022 rank card for the same by logging onto the portal - wbjeeb.nic.in. After reaching this website, candidates will have to select their WB JELET 2022 Exam portal and then click on candidate login link for the students. After reaching the login page, candidates need to input their exam credentials to log onto the portal to check their JELET Result 2022 and download the scorecard. The WBJELET 2022 Rank Card can be downloaded in the form of a softcopy, but for future reference, candidates are advised to also take a printout of the same for future reference.

