XAT 2023: Check How to Crack MBA Exam with Preparation Tips Given Here

XAT 2023: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most popular MBA entrance exams conducted by Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur for admission to management programmes such as PGDM or MBA. The exam date for XAT 2023 is January 8, 2023.

Moreover, it will be a computer-based test (CBT). Thousands of students take the XAT exam every year. However, there are limited seats available in XLRI and other institutes that offer Business degrees. They accept XAT scores for admission to management courses so it becomes vital to score a high percentile in the XAT exam.

Almost 3 days are left for XAT 2023 exams. Hence it is assumed that candidates must have covered most of the XAT syllabus. During the last few days, aspirants must focus on revising the most important topics that have a high chance of coming up in the paper.

Apart from taking XAT mock tests, and solving XAT previous year papers, candidates should mainly focus on taking proper rest, eating the right nutritional food and staying confident and optimistic.

XAT 2023 Best Six Exam Preparation Techniques

Some of the best tips are provided here that can help candidates to prepare well for the XAT exam 2023. The best 6 techniques have been picked up for aspirants to crack the MBA entrance test.

Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

Take comprehensive mock tests before appearing for the actual exam. This will help the students to understand the exam pattern, the kind of questions that are asked, and how to manage time for each question. There are a plethora of online websites as well as books that candidates can refer to for mock tests and sample question papers. More papers solved can lead to better performance on exam day.

Work in the Right Direction

As part of last-minute XAT preparation tips, candidates should devise a useful strategy. One must know what type of questions they will attempt in total. There must be clarity regarding the topics of the exam. Mark each section separately and highlight the key points. One must also take care of time management.

Focus on Revision

Quickly go through the important sections and do not be in a hurry to cover all topics. Instead, focus on the most relevant questions that repeatedly come in the previous year's papers. In addition to this, touching on a new topic is not a great option at this moment. If you try to learn new ways to solve questions then this can be confusing at the last minute so avoid this mistake.

Don’t Forget Decision Making and GK Section

The decision-making section is a unique part of the paper. It depends on the person’s ability to present facts as well as one’s perspective. For GK preparation, read the timeline of the whole year and try to memorise it. Even just looking at the critical lines of the events that happened in the previous time period can make you recall the key features during the exam.

Stay Positive

Students should not let stress hover over their minds. XAT toppers suggest that in the last few days, one must take proper rest so that one's mind is alert and fresh on exam day. Hence, candidates are advised to sleep properly, eat good food, listen to music, go for a drive, etc. Keep positivity and happiness in your mind before the exam day as a relaxed mind works better than a stressed one.

Be Ready with all the Documents

Candidates should carry all necessary documents to the exam centre like XAT admit card, photo identity proof, a disability certificate to avail of the clerical facility, and a self-declared medical form (if any). They must collect these and keep them in their bags the night before the exam to ensure that no document is left or missed.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The question paper will have a total of 101 questions

For every correct answer 1 mark will be given

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

Negative marks of 0.10 will be awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions

There is no negative marking for the general knowledge section

Evaluation of the essay will be done after the candidate is selected for an interview

