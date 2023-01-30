XAT Toppers List 2023: Know Highest Percentiles and Names Here

XAT Toppers List 2023: Earlier, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT result 2023 on January 28 in online mode. Candidates can download their XAT scorecards at the official website - xatonline.in. They will have to use the required login credentials to check XAT 2023 result. As per updates, the MBA entrance exam question paper was moderately difficult.

As per reports, over 98,000 candidates who registered for the exam appeared for XAT 2023 on January 8. All the selected candidates will further have to appear for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The shortlisting of candidates for XAT GD and PI will begin soon at the institute website.

XAT Toppers List 2023

Going as per media reports, the admission cut off for XLRI Jamshedpur is usually between 92-95 percentile (different percentiles for males and females). As per reports, a good number of students have scored 98-99 percentile in XAT 2023 exam. For that, here they can check XAT toppers list 2023 along with names and highest percentile.

Candidate’s Name XAT Percentile Avigyan Naha 99.86 Rishab Rahiman 99.83 Ishaan Shekhar 99.75 Aman Singh 99.59 Siddharth Pandey 99.56 Arsalan Khan 99.06 Riya Sawa 98.96 Pushkar Kumar 98.82 Deepanshu Pandey 98.67 Soutrick Mukherjee 98.29 Vaishnavi 98.09 Raman Prasad 96.98 Ankit Pasayat 96.37 Mrinal Manish 95.25

XAT Participating Institutes 2023

S.No Institute name 1 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) 2 Xavier Labour Relation Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur 3 Xavier Institute of Management Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bengaluru 4 Xavier Institute of Development Action and Studies Jabalpur 5 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR) Mumbai 6 St. Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology 7 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR) Mumbai 8 Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) Ranchi 9 Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai 10 Mount Carmel Institute of Management Bengaluru

