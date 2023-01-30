    XAT Toppers List 2023: Know Highest Percentiles and Names Here

    XAT Toppers List 2023: XLRI has announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result in online mode. Now, candidates can check XAT  2023 toppers list, names, highest percentile and scores here. 

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 17:20 IST
    XAT Toppers List 2023: Earlier, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT result 2023 on January 28 in online mode. Candidates can download their XAT scorecards at the official website - xatonline.in. They will have to use the required login credentials to check XAT 2023 result. As per updates, the MBA entrance exam question paper was moderately difficult.

    As per reports, over 98,000 candidates who registered for the exam appeared for XAT 2023 on January 8. All the selected candidates will further have to appear for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The shortlisting of candidates for XAT GD and PI will begin soon at the institute website. 

    Going as per media reports, the admission cut off for XLRI Jamshedpur is usually between 92-95 percentile (different percentiles for males and females). As per reports, a good number of students have scored 98-99 percentile in XAT 2023 exam. For that, here they can check XAT toppers list 2023 along with names and highest percentile.

    Candidate’s Name 

    XAT Percentile

    Avigyan Naha

    99.86

    Rishab Rahiman

    99.83

    Ishaan Shekhar

    99.75

    Aman Singh

    99.59

    Siddharth Pandey

    99.56

    Arsalan Khan

    99.06

    Riya Sawa

    98.96

    Pushkar Kumar

    98.82

    Deepanshu Pandey

    98.67

    Soutrick Mukherjee

    98.29

    Vaishnavi

    98.09

    Raman Prasad

    96.98

    Ankit Pasayat

    96.37

    Mrinal Manish

    95.25

    XAT Participating Institutes 2023

    S.No

    Institute name

    1

    Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB)

    2

    Xavier Labour Relation Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

    3

    Xavier Institute of Management Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bengaluru

    4

    Xavier Institute of Development Action and Studies Jabalpur

    5

    Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR) Mumbai

    6

    St. Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology

    7

    St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR) Mumbai

    8

    Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) Ranchi

    9

    Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai

    10

    Mount Carmel Institute of Management Bengaluru

