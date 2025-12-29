UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Yearender 2025: Schedule for National Level Entrance Examinations - JEE Main, GATE, JAM, NEET, CUET

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 16:59 IST

Check here the schedule for various national-level competitive exams, application dates, exam dates and other details. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Yearender 2025: Schedule for National Level Entrance Examinations
Yearender 2025: Schedule for National Level Entrance Examinations
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and 2 to be held in January and April 2026
  • NEET UG 2026 to be held in the first week of May 2026
  • CUET UG exam 2026 to be held in May 2026

Yearender 2025: The National Level Entrance Examinations for major professional courses for the 2026 academic session will commence in January 2026. Candidates who have qualified their class 12 board exams from CBSE, ICSE and various state boards and those appearing for the exams in the in February-March-April 2026 are eligible to appear for the entrance examinations in 2026. The session begins with the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 exams in January 2026. The JEE Main exams will be held twice a year in January and April, respectively. After the JEE Main, the NEET exams will be conducted in May 2026. 

Along with JEE Main, other entrance exams include the GATE 2026 exams and JAM 2026, which will be conducted in February by IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay, respectively. 

The academic session admission will begin the the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled will be held on the offline mode across vahe exam will be held on the offline mode across various exam centres. Students must note that the registration and application process has already concluded, and the JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to the engineering courses offered in colleges across the country. Candidates Qualifying JEE Mains will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 exams.

Dates of Examination Session 1

Between 22 January and 31 January 2025

Dates of Examination Session 2

Between 2 April and 9 April 2025 (Tentatively)

JEE Advanced 2026

May 17, 2027

Paper 1: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

JAM 2026 Schedule

Check the schedule for IIT JAM 2026 below

JAM 2026 Schedule

Date

Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal (for Download and Printing)*

January 05, 2026

Date of Examination

February 15, 2026

Announcement of the Results*

March 20, 2026

GATE 2026 Schedule

Check the schedule for the GATE 2026 examination below

GATE 2026 Examinations

Saturday

Sunday

Saturday

Sunday

February 07, 2026

February 08, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of results

Thursday

March 19, 2026

NEET 2026 

After JEE Main 2026, JAM 2026 and GATE 2026, the most important exam held is the NEET UG 2026 exam. The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET UG exam for admissions to medical courses offered in medical colleges and universities. Every year, the NEET UG entrance exam is conducted on the first Sunday of May. Considering this, it is expected that the NEET UG 2026 exam dates will be announced by officials soon.

CUET UG 2026

Candidates who do not wish to participate in the engineering and medical exams but want to pursue degree courses must appear for the CUET UG entrance exams. The CUET UG entrance exams are conducted for admissions to various undergraduate programmes offered at central universities and other participating institutions. 

The applications for CUET UG 2026 will be issued online soon. The exams will be conducted for various undergraduate programmes in May 2026. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

Also Read: Yearender 2025: NTA Changes in JEE Main 2026, NEET APAAR ID, How to Generate, Link with Application Biggest Changes

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News