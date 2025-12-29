Yearender 2025: Schedule for National Level Entrance Examinations

Yearender 2025: The National Level Entrance Examinations for major professional courses for the 2026 academic session will commence in January 2026. Candidates who have qualified their class 12 board exams from CBSE, ICSE and various state boards and those appearing for the exams in the in February-March-April 2026 are eligible to appear for the entrance examinations in 2026. The session begins with the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 exams in January 2026. The JEE Main exams will be held twice a year in January and April, respectively. After the JEE Main, the NEET exams will be conducted in May 2026.

Along with JEE Main, other entrance exams include the GATE 2026 exams and JAM 2026, which will be conducted in February by IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay, respectively.

The academic session admission will begin the the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled will be held on the offline mode across vahe exam will be held on the offline mode across various exam centres. Students must note that the registration and application process has already concluded, and the JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.