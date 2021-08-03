100% PhD Seat Allocation to JRF Holders (UGC NET/CSIR) 'Well-Considered Policy': JNU tells Delhi High Court

JNU tells Delhi High Court that 100% PhD Seat Allocation to JRF Holders 'Well-Considered Policy': Through an affidavit filed in Delhi High Court, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) submitted that decision to allocate 100 per cent PhD seats in selected centres to JRF category candidates for the academic year 2021-22 is a “well-considered policy decision” and does not violate any law or regulation. The affidavit was filed by JNU in response to the petition filed by Students' Federation of India (SFI), JNU challenging the allocation and stated that “Allocation of 100 per cent PhD seats to JRF category candidates for the academic year 2021-22 in select centres in JNU is a well-considered policy decision made by the highest body of academic experts i.e. the Academic Council in conformity with the UGC guidelines”.

The affidavit also said that “Petitioner is seeking to dilute a conscious practical decision taken by the highest body of the Respondent i.e the Academic Council and unnecessarily raking up a non-issue with electoral undercurrents being the sole motive.” SFI said in its petition that earlier the PhD seats in seven centres of JNU were filled up through the interview of JRF category candidates as well as through the entrance exam for non-JRF candidates. However, in the current academic year 2021-22, JNU illegally, arbitrarily, unconstitutionally through its e-Prospectus decided to fill up all PhD seats through JRF category candidates in seven of the centres.

Seven Centres where 100% PhD Seat Allocation to JRF Holders will be given by JNU

The seven centres are:

1. Centre for International Trade and Development;

2. PhD in Human Rights Studies (HRSH);

3. Centre for English Studies;

4. Centre for Indian Languages: PhD in Hindi, Urdu and Hindi Translation;

5. Centre for Study of Law, Governance;

6. Special Centre for Systems Medicine and

7. Centre for Women Studies.

Age Limit for JRF through UGC NET & CSIR NET

Posts Age Limit



UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 31 years CSIR UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 28 Years

Admission of JRF holders to Ph.D. Programme in JNU

As per the prospectus of JNU, only those candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility requirements as prescribed for admission of candidates to Ph.D. programmes as mentioned in the respective schools/centres and have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship through CSIR, UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), ICMR, ICAR, AYUSH, DBT examination are eligible to apply under this category in the respective school/centre/Special Centre wherever separate intake through JRF category is available. Such candidates shall be exempted from appearing in Computer Based Test (CBT).

However, candidates shall have to appear for an interview and their selection will depend on their performance in the interview. Candidates who have appeared in these examinations, but have results awaited may also apply under this category. However, such candidates will be interviewed upon submission of valid proof of having qualified for or awarded the JRF certificate at the time of interview. Please note that candidates who have been awarded “Lectureship” (without JRF) in the CSIR/UGC examination are not eligible and will not be interviewed. In the case of candidates applying under the JRF category selection will be done on the basis of a 100% viva score.