AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Post at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued a notification for the post of Nursing Officer. The recruitment will be done at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi, and in AIIMS New Delhi and Other AIIMS. AIIMS will select the applicants through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) which will be conducted on 03 June 2023 (Saturday).
Candidates can apply online on the official website. The online applications can be done through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in from 12 April to 05 May 2023 upto 5:00 P.M.
The direct link to apply online and the notification link is also given in the article.
AIIMS NORCET 2023 Overview
|Name of Exam Authority
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|Exam Name
|Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)
|Name of the Post
|Nursing Officer
|Number of Vacancies
|3055
|Salary
|Level-7 (44900-142400)
|Registration Dates
|April 12 to May 05, 2023
|Exam Mode
|Online
|Application Process
|Online
|Official website
|norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS NORCET 2023 Notification and Online Application Link
The candidates can check the notification and application link below:
AIIMS NORCET 2023 Important Dates
|AIIMS NORCET Registration Starting Date
|April 12, 2023
|AIIMS NORCET Registration End Date
|May 05, 2023
|AIIMS NORCET Exam Date
|June 03, 2023
|AIIMS NORCET Admit Card Date
|May 2023
AIIMS NORCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria
AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification - Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /
- B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.
Age Limit:
Between 18-35 Years
AIIMS Nurse Salary 2023
- General/OBC Candidates - Rs.3000/-
- SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs.2400/-
- Persons with Disabilities - Exempted
How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 2023
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'Online registration For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-4)'
Step 3: Go to 'New Registration' if you have not registered
Step 4: Provide your Details
Step 5: Submit your application