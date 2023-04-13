AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Post at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS is looking to recruit 3055 Nursing Officers. Candidates can check the notification, online application link, eligibility, and Other Details.

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued a notification for the post of Nursing Officer. The recruitment will be done at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi, and in AIIMS New Delhi and Other AIIMS. AIIMS will select the applicants through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) which will be conducted on 03 June 2023 (Saturday).

Candidates can apply online on the official website. The online applications can be done through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in from 12 April to 05 May 2023 upto 5:00 P.M.

The direct link to apply online and the notification link is also given in the article.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Overview

Name of Exam Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Exam Name Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) Name of the Post Nursing Officer Number of Vacancies 3055 Salary Level-7 (44900-142400) Registration Dates April 12 to May 05, 2023 Exam Mode Online Application Process Online Official website norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Notification and Online Application Link



The candidates can check the notification and application link below:

AIIMS NORCET Notification Download Click Here AIIMS NORCET Online Application Link Click Here

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Important Dates



AIIMS NORCET Registration Starting Date April 12, 2023 AIIMS NORCET Registration End Date May 05, 2023 AIIMS NORCET Exam Date June 03, 2023 AIIMS NORCET Admit Card Date May 2023

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria



AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /

B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit:

Between 18-35 Years

AIIMS Nurse Salary 2023



General/OBC Candidates - Rs.3000/-

SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs.2400/-

Persons with Disabilities - Exempted

How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Online registration For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-4)'

Step 3: Go to 'New Registration' if you have not registered

Step 4: Provide your Details

Step 5: Submit your application