Angul District Government Recruitment 2020: 229 Vacancies for Paramedics Posts in CDM & PHO, Selection through Interview

Angul District Government Recruitment 2020: The office of the CDM & PHO, Angul has invited application for Paramedics (MPHW) in COVID Care Home (CCH)/COVID GRUH at Panchayat Level of Angul District. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 5 August 2020.
A total of 229 Vacancies of Paramedical Posts (MPHW) will be recruited. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection and other details.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 5 August 2020
Angul District Government Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
- MPHW (F) - 229 Posts
Angul District Government Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding pass certificate of Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives Exam (ANM) & Certificate of Registration of Odisha Nurses & Midwives Council.
Eligibility - Unemployed Trained and Registered MPHW (F)
Pay - Rs. 850/- Only
Selection Criteria for MPHW Posts
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 5 August 2020 in Government High School, Angul along with the documents.
