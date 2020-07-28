Angul District Government Recruitment 2020: 229 Vacancies for Paramedics Posts in CDM & PHO, Selection through Interview

How to apply for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 5 August 2020 in Government High School, Angul along with the documents.

What is the selection process for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020?

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

What is the eligibility for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding pass certificate of Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives Exam (ANM) & Certificate of Registration of Odisha Nurses & Midwives Council.

What is the last date for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020?

How many are released for Angul District Government Recruitment 2020?

A total of 229 Vacancies of Paramedical Posts (MPHW) have been announced by CDM & PHO, Angul.