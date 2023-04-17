APSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2023 Out @apsc.nic.in: 32,962 Qualified, Check Answer Key Update

The Assam PSC has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022 cut off on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download the pdf here.

APSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022 cut off on its official website. The Commission conducted the prelims exam for CCE (Prelim.)on 26 March 2023. The Commission has declared the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Result 2023 on April 12, 2023. Now the Commission has released the detailed Cut off marks for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022 on its official website.

All those candidates who have appeared in the CCE written exam can check the cut off marks on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

However, you can download the CCE cut off marks directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2023





According to the short notice released, the pdf of the cut-off marks against the respective categories in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 is available on the official website.

The Cut off marks for Male under Open Category is 74,5 whereas for Female it is -71.0. The Cut off marks for OBC/MOBC is M/F: 54.5.

APSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2023: Overview

Name of Category Cut off Open Category M:74,5, F-71.0 OBC/MOBC M/F: 54.5 SC M/F:50.5 STP M/F:49.5 STH M/F: 38.5

Answer Key Update

Short notice further says, "It is further notified that in pursuance to the notification issued vide 37pSC/CON/Exam-14 12022-2023 Dated 26tr' March, 2023, answer keys have been finalized after obtaining verification reports from experts and examining the relevant sources with the following modification for evaluation."

General Studies-I

Number of questions where provisional answers have been corrected: 3

Number of questions where marks given to all candidates as there was no correct option: 2

General Studies-Il

Number of questions where provisional answers have been corrected: 2

It is also notified that 32,962 candidates have qualified in General Studies-Il by

securing the minimum qualifying marks of 33%.