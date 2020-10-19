Study at Home
Search

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 for Driver, Office Peon, Chowkidar and Other Posts, Opportunity for 8th to 10th Pass

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Barpeta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver, Office Peon, Chowkidar and Others. All such candidates holding the requisite the qualification and experience can apply to the posts within 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

Oct 19, 2020 17:03 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
latest govt jobs
latest govt jobs

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Barpeta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver, Office Peon, Chowkidar and Others. All such candidates holding the requisite the qualification and experience can apply to the posts within 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Process Server - 1 Post
  • Driver - 1 Post
  • Office Peon - 2 Posts
  • Peon for Officer - 1 Post
  • Day Chowkidar - 1 Post
  • Night Chowkidar - 1 Post

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Process Server - Secondary Passed from the recognized Board.
  • Driver -The candidate must be the citizen of India having minimum Class Vlll passed qualification from a recognised school. The candidate must have a professional/commercial Driving Licence and having an experience of such driving for at least one year.
  • Office Peon, Peon for Officer, Day Chowkidar, Night Chowkidar - The candidate must be the citizen of India having minimum Class Vlll passed qualification from a recognised school.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Process Server, Driver - PB-2 Rs.14,000- 60,500 + Grade Pay Rs.5,200/- along with other allowances.
  • Office Peon, Peon for Officer, Day Chowkidar, Night Chowkidar - PB-1 Rs.12,000- 52,000l + Grade Pay Rs.3,900/- along with other allowances.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the offline mode at Member, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal, Barpeta cum Chairman, Selection Board within 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material