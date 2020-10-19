Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 for Driver, Office Peon, Chowkidar and Other Posts, Opportunity for 8th to 10th Pass

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Barpeta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver, Office Peon, Chowkidar and Others. All such candidates holding the requisite the qualification and experience can apply to the posts within 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Process Server - 1 Post

Driver - 1 Post

Office Peon - 2 Posts

Peon for Officer - 1 Post

Day Chowkidar - 1 Post

Night Chowkidar - 1 Post

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Process Server - Secondary Passed from the recognized Board.

Driver -The candidate must be the citizen of India having minimum Class Vlll passed qualification from a recognised school. The candidate must have a professional/commercial Driving Licence and having an experience of such driving for at least one year.

Office Peon, Peon for Officer, Day Chowkidar, Night Chowkidar - The candidate must be the citizen of India having minimum Class Vlll passed qualification from a recognised school.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Salary

Process Server, Driver - PB-2 Rs.14,000- 60,500 + Grade Pay Rs.5,200/- along with other allowances.

Office Peon, Peon for Officer, Day Chowkidar, Night Chowkidar - PB-1 Rs.12,000- 52,000l + Grade Pay Rs.3,900/- along with other allowances.

Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Barpeta Judiciary Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the offline mode at Member, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal, Barpeta cum Chairman, Selection Board within 7 days (23 October 2020) from the date of receipt of the advertisement.