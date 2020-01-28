BECIL Recruitment 2020: 77 Vacancies for Surveyors & Programmer Posts, Salary upto 31000/

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Surveyors & Programmer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Surveyors & Programmer through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 27 Jan 2020

Last date of application submission for BECIL Recruitment 2020: 17 February 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Surveyors – 75 Posts

Programmer – 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Surveyors – Candidate must have a diploma or two years of national trade certificate in surveying or equivalent and two years of experience in survey work.

Programmer – Candidate must have an engineering degree in computer science/computer engineering/electronics or master degree in computer science/computer application.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



BECIL Recruitment 2020 Application Form



Official Website



How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode. Candidates are required to send the applications to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P.) on or before 17 February 2020.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. 250/-

