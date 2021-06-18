Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @becil.com, Apply Online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader & Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @becil.com for 103 vacancies of Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader & Other Post. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 18, 2021 19:31 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released a recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application:  30 June 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Supervisor - 26 Posts
  •  Senior Supervisor - 4 Posts
  •  Handyman/ Loader  - 73 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Supervisor, Senior Supervisor - Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Handyman/ Loader  - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

  •  Supervisor - Rs.18,564/-
  •  Senior Supervisor - Rs.20,384/-
  •  Handyman/ Loader  - Rs.14,014/-

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  •  Supervisor -30 years
  •  Senior Supervisor - 35 years
  •  Handyman/ Loader  - Max 45 years

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2021. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

