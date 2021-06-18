BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @becil.com, Apply Online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader & Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released a recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Supervisor - 26 Posts
- Senior Supervisor - 4 Posts
- Handyman/ Loader - 73 Posts
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Supervisor, Senior Supervisor - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Handyman/ Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
- Supervisor - Rs.18,564/-
- Senior Supervisor - Rs.20,384/-
- Handyman/ Loader - Rs.14,014/-
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Supervisor -30 years
- Senior Supervisor - 35 years
- Handyman/ Loader - Max 45 years
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2021. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)