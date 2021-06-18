BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @becil.com, Apply Online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader & Other Posts

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2021. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com For queries other than technical : maheshchand@becil.com.

What is the qualification required for BECIL Handyman/ Loader Recruitment 2021?

The candidates should be an 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.

What is the qualification required for BECIL Supervisor/Super Visor Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should be a Graduate of a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application submission for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 103 vacancies will be recruited to the post of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, and Handyman/ Loader.