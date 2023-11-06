BEU Result 2023 OUT at beu-bih.ac.in: Direct Link to Download B.Tech 1st Semester Marksheet

BEU Result 2023 OUT: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) declared the results of the B.Tech 1st semester on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download Bihar Engineering University result 2023.

BEU Result 2023: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) has recently released the results of B.Tech 1st semester. Bihar Engineering University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- beu-bih.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BEU B.Tech 1st semester result 2023, the students need to enter their registration number.

BEU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Bihar Engineering University released the results of B.Tech 1st semester. The students can check their Bihar Engineering University result B.Tech 1st semester 2023 on the official result portal of the University- results.beup.ac.in.

How to Check Bihar Engineering University Results 2023.

Candidates can check their B.Tech 1st semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BEU result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - results.beup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘B.Tech 1st Semester Result’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on show result.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Course Result Links B.Tech. 1st Semester Click here B.Tech. 8th Semester Click here B.Tech. 7th Semester Click here

Bihar Engineering University: Highlights

Bihar Engineering University (BEU) is located in Patna, Bihar. This University was established in 2021. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).