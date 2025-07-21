Bihar Police Driver Constable Vacancy 2025 Notification Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online for 4361 Posts - Check More Details Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Driver Constable for 4361 vacancies. The online application process started at csbc.bihar.gov.in on July 21 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025.
Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025
Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must download the detailed notification pdf, which contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Driver notification 2025 PDF.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Drive 2025 Online Application Procedure
The online application for Bihar Police Constable Driver 2025 started on July 21, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 20, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to apply online for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025.
Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 Apply Online Link
Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: Overview
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a notification for the Bihar Constable Driver Exam 2025 to recruit eligible constable drivers in Bihar Police. The online application has already started at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Recruitment Body
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
Post Name
Driver Constable
Total Vacancies
4,361
Application Mode
Online
Application Start Date
July 21, 2025
Last Date to Apply
August 20, 2025
Eligibility
12th Pass + Valid Driving License (LMV/HMV)
Age Limit
20–25 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
Selection Process
Written Test
PET
Driving Test
Document Verification
Medical Exam
Salary
|
₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level-3, 7th Pay Commission)
Official Website
csbc.bihar.gov.in
