Bihar Police Driver Constable Vacancy 2025 Notification Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online for 4361 Posts - Check More Details Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Driver Constable for 4361 vacancies. The online application process started at csbc.bihar.gov.in on July 21 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025.

The Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Bihar Police Constable Driver must have passed and be between the ages of 20 and 25 years. Continue reading the article for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 PDF Download.

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 has been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in for 4361 Vacancies. The online application process started on July 21 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025. The selection process includes Written Test, PET, Driving Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam. A direct download link for the official notification of Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 is provided below.