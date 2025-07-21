Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Driver Constable Vacancy 2025 Notification Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online for 4361 Posts - Check More Details Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables has released 4361 vacancies for Bihar Police Driver. Online application procedures are open between July 21 and August 20, 2025. Download the official notification pdf and check other important details here.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 21, 2025, 15:38 IST
Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025
Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Driver Constable for 4361 vacancies. The online application process started at csbc.bihar.gov.in on July 21 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025.
The Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Bihar Police Constable Driver must have passed and be between the ages of 20 and 25 years. Continue reading the article for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 PDF Download.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 has been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in for 4361 Vacancies. The online application process started on July 21 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025. The selection process includes Written Test, PET, Driving Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam. A direct download link for the official notification of Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 is provided below.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 OUT

Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must download the detailed notification pdf, which contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Driver notification 2025 PDF.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025

PDF Download

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Drive 2025 Online Application Procedure

The online application for Bihar Police Constable Driver 2025 started on July 21, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 20, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to apply online for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 Apply Online Link

Click Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025: Overview

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a notification for the Bihar Constable Driver Exam 2025 to recruit eligible constable drivers in Bihar Police. The online application has already started at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Driver Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Recruitment Body

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)

Post Name

Driver Constable

Total Vacancies

4,361

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

July 21, 2025

Last Date to Apply

August 20, 2025

Eligibility

12th Pass + Valid Driving License (LMV/HMV)

Age Limit

20–25 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Selection Process

Written Test

PET

Driving Test

Document Verification

Medical Exam

Salary

₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level-3, 7th Pay Commission)

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News