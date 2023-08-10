Bihar STET Online Form 2023: Registration Process Started at bsebstet.com

Bihar STET Online Form 2023: Bihar Secondary Teacher notification has been released. Interest and eligible candidates can fill out an online application for the Bihar STET Recruitment 2023 at bsebstet.com

Bihar STET Online Form 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the notification for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Teachers who will be recruited through State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bsebstet.com. The application process starts on August 9, 2023, and will end on August 23, 2023.

Bihar STET Online Form 2023: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the important dates for Bihar STET

Bihar STET Important Dates Notification Date August 09, 2023 Online Application Starting Date August 09, 2023 Online Application End Date August 23, 2023 Bihar STET Exam Date 2023 To be notified soon Selection Procedure Written Exam Document Verification

How to Apply Online for Bihar STET 2023?

The application process for the Bihar STET form has been started on its official website. Interested can visit and apply for the posts they are eligible for. Below we listed down the steps that candidates can follow when applying

Visit the official website - https://bsebstet.com Click on the New User to Register Read the general instructions, click on the button to proceed Fill out the required details to register yourself Documents required at the time of registration - valid phone number, valid Email ID, class 10th certificate. Once you have registered, a registration number will be generated note down the number for future reference. Click on the apply link and log in with your registration number and password/OTP. Fill out the required details, choose your preference Pay the required application fee Submit your application and print the application for future reference

हिंदी में पढ़ें: बिहार स्टेट ऑनलाइन फॉर्म 2023

Bihar STET Online Form: Application Fees

Unreserved Candidates, Economically Weakened Sections (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) are to pay Rs 960 and Rs 1440 for paper 1 and paper 2 un respectively. But for papers 1 and 2, respectively, candidates from Scheduled Class (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) must pay Rs. 760 and Rs. 1140.

Bihar STET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

On August 9, 2023, the Bihar School Examination Board released the official notification and the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria. Before applying for the examination, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements prescribed by the officials. Moreover, they should submit the correct details in the Bihar STET application to avoid rejection of their applications. All graduate candidates whose age is 21 years or above are considered to be eligible for the exam.

To check a candidate's eligibility to teach in Bihar's Secondary level (Classes 9–10) and Higher Secondary level (Classes 11–12), Read our article - Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria

What is the Selection Process for Bihar STET?

Bihar STET will release the merit list of selected candidates. The selection will be done on the scores of the written test

The written test of Bihar STET will comprise of

Section 1: Specified Subject – 100 marks

Section 2: General Knowledge, Teaching Skills – 50 marks

The merit list's shortlisted candidates will be notified for document verification. Candidates have to provide their original documentation all through this round in order to prove their eligibility.