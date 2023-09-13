Bihar Teacher Result 2023: BPSC not to announce the result of 3.9 Lakh B.Ed pass candidates, Know the reason here

Bihar Teacher Result 2023: BPSC and the Education Department have decided not to announce the result of 3.9 Lakh B.Ed Pass Candidates. The examination for the same was conducted from August 24, to August 26, 2023

Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Bihar Education Department have jointly decided to withhold the result of the teacher recruitment examination of B.Ed pass candidates. Around 3.9 lakh B.Ed pass candidates applied for the primary level from class 1 to 5 teacher recruitment examination held from August 24 to August 26.

A meeting in this regard was held in Patna on Tuesday, where BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad and State Education Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak unanimously decided to withhold the results of B.Ed pass candidates.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023

It is noteworthy that Bihar issued notification for recruitment to 1.70 thousand posts of teachers in June 2023, in which both B.Ed and BTC candidates had applied, however, the Supreme Court ruled in a decision that for classes 1 to 5 that now only BTC candidates are eligible and B.Ed candidates are not eligible. After this, there have been changes in the teacher recruitment process in different states.

Based on the decision given by the Supreme Court, now Bihar Public Service Commission has also decided that it will release the results of only BTC candidates and not the results of B.Ed candidates

Along with this, the merit list of the results of the current teacher recruitment examination was also discussed in the meeting how will the merit of candidates with equal marks be determined?

The education department has gone to court regarding the results of B.Ed candidates. The results of B.Ed students will be released only after receiving instructions from the dedication department of Bihar and guidelines of the court.

However, before that the results of secondary and higher secondary teachers will be released. The result of the first phase of the Bihar teacher recruitment examination for secondary and higher secondary teachers is expected to be released between September 18, 2023 and September 25, 2023.

Also Read Related Articles,