BIS Admit Card 2020 for SSA, Jr Translator, Library Assistant and Assistant Director Released @bis.gov.in, Download Here

BIS Admit Card 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Assistant Director (Admin & Finance), Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs), Assistant Director (Library), Junior Translator and Library Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download BIS SSA Admit Card, BIS Assistant Director Admit Card, BIS Jr Translator Admit Card and BIS Library Assistant Admit Card from the official website - bis.gov.in.

BIS Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download BIS Call Letter, directly, through the link:

BIS Admit Card Download Link 2020

How to Download BIS Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of BIS i.e.bis.gov.in Click on the link “DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD FOR THE RECRUITMENT (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 2/2020/ESTT.) POST OF ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (ADMIN & FINANCE), ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (MARKETING & CONSUMER AFFAIRS), ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (LIBRARY), JUNIOR TRANSLATOR (HINDI), LIBRARY ASSISTANT, SENIOR SECRETARIAT ASSISTANT” given under ‘Whats New’ Section

Enter your login credentials on the space provided on the window.

Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

The online exam is scheduled to be held on 24 December 2020 (Thursday). The candidate must follow all the guidelines related to COVID - 19 at the centre.

Candidates who will qualify in the online exam for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant, Jr Translator and Library Assistant shall be called for Qualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency, Practical Skill Test for Translator (The test shall be qualifying in nature) and Practical Skill on Library Science (The test shall be qualifying in nature) respectively. For the post of Assistant Director will be called for Interview.

BIS had published the recruitment notification for filling of 171 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, Junior Translator, Library Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Secretariat Assistant in the month of September 2020. Candidates should note that recruitment of Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, Steno and Junior Secretariat Assistant has been kept in abeyance.