Uniraj Date Sheet 2025 Out at uniraj.ac.in: Download Rajasthan University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Exam Scheme PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 14:03 IST

Uniraj UG Exam Dates 2025: Uniraj has declared the exam dates for various UG and PG exams on its website- uniraj.ac.in. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the Uniraj Exam Dates and other related details.

Uniraj UG Datesheet 2025
Uniraj UG Datesheet 2025

Uniraj Exam Dates 2025: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG exams like three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of fine arts, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts & social science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts, and three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of commerce. The Uniraj exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—uniraj.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Rajasthan University Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released the 1st semester exam dates for various UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual exam can check the Uniraj exam dates on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in

Uniraj Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Uniraj UG Exam Dates

All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the Uniraj 2025 UG 1st semester exams.

Event

Start Date

End Date

Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of fine arts

December 19, 2025

January 06, 2025

Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts & social sc

December 17, 2025

January 09, 2025

Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of science

December 17, 2025

January 06, 2025

Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts

December 19, 2025

January 07, 2025

Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of commerce

December 17, 2025

January 06, 2025

Highlights of University of Rajasthan

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.

The University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.

University of Rajasthan: Highlights

University Name

University of Rajasthan 

Established

1947

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Uniraj Datesheet Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

