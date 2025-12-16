Uniraj Date Sheet 2025 Out at uniraj.ac.in: Download Rajasthan University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Exam Scheme PDF

Uniraj Exam Dates 2025: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG exams like three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of fine arts, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts & social science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts, and three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of commerce. The Uniraj exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—uniraj.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Rajasthan University Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released the 1st semester exam dates for various UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual exam can check the Uniraj exam dates on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in