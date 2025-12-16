Uniraj Date Sheet 2025 Out at uniraj.ac.in: Download Rajasthan University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Exam Scheme PDF

Uniraj Exam Dates 2025: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG exams like three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of fine arts, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts & social science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of science, three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts, and three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of commerce. The Uniraj exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—uniraj.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.
Rajasthan University Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released the 1st semester exam dates for various UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual exam can check the Uniraj exam dates on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in
Uniraj Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF
Uniraj UG Exam Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the Uniraj 2025 UG 1st semester exams.
Event
Start Date
End Date
Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of fine arts
December 19, 2025
January 06, 2025
Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts & social sc
December 17, 2025
January 09, 2025
Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of science
December 17, 2025
January 06, 2025
Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of arts
December 19, 2025
January 07, 2025
Three/four year bachelor programme in faculty of commerce
December 17, 2025
January 06, 2025
Highlights of University of Rajasthan
University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.
The University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.
University of Rajasthan: Highlights
University Name
University of Rajasthan
Established
1947
Location
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Uniraj Datesheet Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
